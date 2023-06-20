The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to welcome back two players for their game against the Cowboys, while another player will have to miss the game.

Five-eighth Cody Walker and forward Thomas Burgess are on track to return from injury for this week's game, via News Corp. The duo are big inclusions as the Rabbitohs will hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Dragons.

Walker was a contender for a Blues jersey before his injury with a wounded quad sustained at training, while Burgess is recovering from a back injury.

However, while the duo are on track to be named in the squad on Tuesday afternoon, one name that will be missing from the team sheet is Latrell Mitchell.

News Corp reports Mitchell's comeback has been delayed for a further week. He has been sidelined with a calf injury he endured four weeks ago and is yet to complete a full training session.

It is likely Blake Taaffe will remain in the No.1 jersey. Greece international hooker Peter Mamouzelos is also set to be selected and will be on standby for Damien Cook. Cameron Murray will also be named to back-up for his club from State of Origin.