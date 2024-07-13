The South Sydney Rabbitohs have decided to upgrade one of their outside backs to the Top 30 squad for the remainder of the season.

After already appearing in seven matches this season, Zero Tackle can report that Richie Kennar has been upgraded to a Top 30 contract for the remainder of the season.

Playing on either the wing or in the centres, Kennar has been an integral part of the Rabbitohs squad over the past few seasons and has played a vital role this season with injuries to Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham and Tyrone Munro - all three will miss the remainder of the year.

An NRL journeyman, the Samoan-born Kennar has previously spent time with the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos.

However, his future at the Rabbitohs beyond this season remain uncertain as he is still off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Earlier this season, whispers emerged that he had been offered to several teams in the Super League. This came after at least four overseas teams - Warrington, Leigh, St Helens and Salford - showed an interest in his services in the middle of 2023.

As the Rabbitohs rebuild under Wayne Bennett in 2025, Kennar is one of nine players that are still without a contract after the conclusion of the season.

The others include Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau and Izaac Thompson.