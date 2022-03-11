James Tedesco's "Squid Games" scandal has been brought back onto the NRL's agenda by the Sydney Roosters' arch rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Tedesco was originally found to have done nothing wrong after an internal Sydney Roosters investigation.

The club moved quickly to shut down the matter, despite the fact the woman at the centre of the report had made a complaint to the NRL.

It wasn't until the NRL became involved, with the integrity unit investigating the matter, that they found Tedesco had in fact had more involvement than the Roosters investigation had found.

The NRL would ultimately fine Tedesco $10,000, although the Roosters and New South Wales State of Origin captain escaped any sort of suspension for the off-field incident.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, according to The Daily Telegraph however, are seeking answers from the NRL over alleged double standards.

It comes after the Redfern-based club were slapped with a fine of their own for failing to report a Sam Burgess historic issue to the NRL head office in a timely fashion.

It's understood the Rabbitohs have now reached out to the NRL and asked the question regarding why the Roosters have seemingly been treated differently over the Tedesco issue, given the club originally found no wrongdoing for the star.

The Roosters were not sanctioned alongside Tedesco for their initial investigation into the issue.