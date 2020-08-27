Both South Sydney and Parramatta have suffered injury blows in Thursday night’s clash at Bankwest Stadium.

While the Rabbitohs smashed Eels in a 38-0 blowout, it has come at the expense of star fullback Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell suffered a suspected grade-three hamstring strain after landing awkwardly while trying to stop a try from Eel Dylan Brown, which was eventually disallowed.

Latrell Mitchell off with stretch hamstring strain as leg gets caught/body “folded in half”. Tough to tell severity but good sign he walked off. Stretch strains often require longer recovery time than usual. Even minor strain: usually at least 2-3 weeks to return to play pic.twitter.com/D4hfSAsexQ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 27, 2020

Mitchell limped off the field and if he has suffered a grade-three strain could be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

“That’s a pretty serious hamstring if you’re in that sort of pain and in that sort of position,” Greg Alexander said.

“See how the leg goes up in the air and Jaxson Paulo’s weight comes down on the top of the leg of Latrell Mitchell.

“The fact he’s having trouble standing up shows how serious it is.

“I’ve done hamstrings and I know the severity and how things are. I’ve done grade-three hamstrings and never been in that situation where I’m struggling to stand up.”

Souths will now anxiously await scans for the 23-year old.

In other injury news, the very man Mitchell tried to mow down, Brown, went off in the second half after also landing awkwardly in a tackle.

Coach Brad Arthur confirmed that the young gun would undergo scans for a leg/foot injury.

“He’s gone for scans, they said it was at the back of the heel. But it wasn’t syndesmosis,” Arthur said.