Contract talks between South Sydney and their skipper Adam Reynolds are locked as the club remains cautious of extending the 30-year-old’s contract for more than one season.

Reynolds, who has played 206 games for the Rabbitohs, has expressed his interest in a longer term, three-year deal, but the club have only offered a one-year extension.

Despite Reynolds’ impressive 2020 form which saw him score 221 points, an equal career best, the club remains hesitant to over-commit to a deal as they have with former stars Sam Burgess and Greg Inglis.

Adam Reynolds wins it for the Bunnies with a third field goal. Sensational! #NRLSouthsDragons

Amid the contact uncertainty, Reynolds’ agent Steve Gillis stated to NRL.com that the veteran is willing to look elsewhere for long term security.

“Until we find some common ground it’s unlikely there will be any negotiation with the Rabbitohs on a one-year term,” Gillis said.

“It’s important to be clear. Adam wants to stay at Souths and wants to be a one-club player. He is simply looking for a little more security, he would definitely look at two [seasons].

“A two-year term takes him to age 33 which is by no means confronting – especially nowadays where it’s becoming common for guys to play well beyond that age.”

The revelation comes as the league weighs up changes to the transfer system, considering set mid and post-season windows of player movement.

“For us players I don’t think it’s a good idea for a transfer window,” fellow South Sydney player Damien Cook said when asked of the changes by NRL.com.

“Personally I’d be against it. Talking about a player who might be off contract and you only give him a window to work with and he happens to cop a serious injury before that window, who’s picking him up?

The future of captain Adam Reynolds is the elephant in the room for the @SSFCRABBITOHS ahead of round one. The proud local junior remains in a contract standoff with the club, owner @russellcrowe determined not to repeat past mistakes.

“We try and play as long as we can and they’re nervous times when you come off contract so to have that, being able to sign early, it just puts everyone at ease I guess.”

South Sydney kick off their 2021 season against Melbourne Storm on Thursday night at AAMI Park.