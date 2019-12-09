South Sydney are set to formally table an offer to rising Titans forward Jai Arrow, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The NRL’s decision to allow the Rabbitohs salary cap exemption for Sam Burgess’ $1 million contract mean the club can ramp up their bid for Arrow.

The Souths’ offer is expected to blow Gold Coast’s out of the water in terms of the money they can offer.

Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson has been handling all the negotiations so far with Arrow’s agent David Riolo.

Coach Wayne Bennett returns to training this week and will be keen to know what his team looks like long term.

The Titans are keen to retain Arrow but are handicapped by carrying several players on big salaries they can’t offload.