Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell will miss Saturday's matchup with Gold Coast after testing positive to COVID-19.

Mitchell will be unable to train this week and will be placed away from teammates, potentially forcing Jason Demetriou into rethinking his backline for this weekend.

South Sydney confirmed on Monday morning that Mitchell will be unavailable for selection as he begins his isolation period.

The 24-year-old's absence is likely to see the Rabbitohs continue to call on Kodi Nikorima for fullback duties against the Titans in Round 14, with Blake Taaffe also waiting in the wings.

Mitchell has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Round 5 and was expected to be available for selection either this week or next.

Following their Round 13 bye, the Rabbitohs are looking to add to their tally as they sit in eighth place on the ladder with six wins and six losses.

They'll travel to Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday to face the Titans at 3:00pm (AEST).