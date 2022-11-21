The South Sydney Rabbitohs are edging closer to locking down key attacking weapon Latrell Mitchell, with reports indicating a deal between the 25-year-old and the historic club is ‘all but signed'.

Mitchell's signature is one the club is likely hoping will be the first of many, with five-eighth Cody Walker and dummy-half Damien Cook also off-contract as the club assembles its respective offers to each star.

The news comes just a week after the Rabbitohs secured Mitchell's brother, Shaquai, on a two-year deal after adding him to their Top 30 for 2023.

That move was seen in some corners as a strategic one to assist with the retention of Latrell, and it may have worked, with Latrell suggesting the club ‘lock him up for life' if he had the opportunity to play alongside his sibling in the NRL.

With Mitchell arriving back in Australia on Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield suggests that finalising his deal in Redfern will be a priority.

“Latrell will arrive home tomorrow and before he heads up to his farm in Taree for a well-earned break he'll need to sit down with South Sydney and nut out the final details of his contract long-term,” Rothfield told Sky's Big Sports Breakfast.

“I think he's all but agreed, but there are still a few details and third-parties they need to work out to ensure Latrell becomes one of the highest-paid players in the game.

“He certainly deserves to be there. On his day I don't think there's a better footballer in the competition.

“I stress ‘on his day' because he's probably not as consistent as some players.”