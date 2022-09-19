The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly confirmed they will play home games at Homebush in 2023.

After months of going back and forth with the state government and Venues New South Wales over the idea of breaking their contract to play in Homebush for the newly built Allianz Stadium at Moore Park, it's understood the Rabbitohs will stick at Homebush in 2023.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the decision will be made official to the club's members and fans later on this week.

However, while the club hold a contract with Homebush for many years to come, it's understood the catch to the club agreeing to play in 2023 is that they are, at this stage, not committing to more than a single season.

The push to move away from the Olympic Stadium came as South Sydney were left high and dry by a broken promise from the government to spend money on the former Olympic facility which would make it a rectangular venue and a capacity of around 70,000.

The stadium, which would then still be used for major NRL events such as State of Origin and grand finals, would continue to play host to the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs, with both clubs holding contracts with the stadium.

However, the deal reversal from the state government over providing funding to the venue, as well as the new Sydney Football Stadium opening, caused the Rabbitohs to hold discussions with the government over moving their base of operations back to Moore Park, a stadium they used to share with the Roosters before moving across to Homebush before the 2010s.

It's understood the Rabbitohs are hopeful a decision will be made mid next year over the upgrade at Homebush, which will then shape the club's decision on where they will play in 2024 and beyond.

The Rabbitohs have previously stated they want to give their members the 'best possible experience' and don't believe that is possible with the current set up of the Olympic Stadium.