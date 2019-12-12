Injured South Sydney foursome Cody Walker, Liam Knight, Adam Doueihi and Braidon Burns are all looking to return before the trails next year.

Walker, in particular, is making progress, as he’s set to return to full conditioning next week, although he’ll need to wait until January before starting contact training.

According to Rabbitohs’ head of high performance Jarrod Wade, Walker is now a little ahead of schedule in terms of his return date.

“Due to Cody’s professionalism and the way he’s ripped into his recovery in the off-season, he’s probably a little bit ahead of schedule,” Wade told the club’s website.

Knight and Doueihi both had off-season surgeries along with Walker, with Knight set to return to training in mid-January, while Doueihi will return early next month.

Burns has been on a modified program as he continues to work through a hamstring injury that saw him miss the 2019 finals series.

He is scheduled to return to training with the team following the Bunnies’ Christmas break.