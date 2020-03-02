Rabbitohs prop Patrick Mago is expected to miss three months after having surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

The 25-year old hurt himself in Saturday’s Charity Shield clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons and will go under the knife3 later this week.

South Sydney released the following statement on their club website.

“South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Patrick Mago tore his pectoral muscle in Saturday night’s Charity Shield victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons,” the statement read.

“Mago will undergo surgery this week and will be sidelined for 12 weeks.”