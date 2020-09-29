The South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced that both Bayley Sironen and Steven Marsters have had their contracts extended until at least the end of 2021.

Sironen, 23, has made 19 NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs since joining the team last year, tallying up a total of 21 games since his debut with Wests Tigers in 2017.

The utility first played for the Australian Schoolboys in 2014, later being picked up by the New South Wales under 20s in 2016. He then went on to be selected in the New South Wales Emerging Blues squad in 2018.

Marsters, 20, made his NRL debut just this year for the Rabbitohs in round 15, scoring a try upon debut. Before his debut however, the outside back represented the Cook Islands in two Test matches and three International Nines games.

According to Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison, both Sironen and Marsters have earned their spot in the Rabbitohs Top 30 by working hard and staying committed to the team.

“Both Bayley and Steve have put in all of the hard work and more that is required to play at the top level of the game and they’ve been rewarded with positions in our first grade team throughout the year as well as these new contracts,” Ellison told the club website.

“This is a testament to the effort they have put in both physically and in terms of their growth in maturity throughout this season.

“Bayley comes from a great pedigree, has taken the step up to become a regular NRL player and we’re sure Bayley can continue to improve his game as he becomes more experienced at the top grade.

“Steve would be the first one to admit that he got away to a slow start when he joined us in November last year, as well as coming back from the COVID-19 break earlier this year, however he took a hard look at himself, pulled his socks up and worked very hard for the opportunities he has received this year and in turn has been rewarded with another contract with our Club.

“We’re very happy to see them both re-sign for a further 12 months and we’re all looking forward to continuing our work with them in 2021.”

Upon questioning, Sironen said he was “stoked” to be extending his contract with the Rabbitohs for a further 12 months.

“Since joining the Rabbitohs last year, everyone from my team mates, the coaches, the staff and the Members have made me feel at home and their support has been unbelievable,” Sironen said.

“I know I have become a better player at this club and more importantly I’ve become a better person.

“Knowing that made my decision to stay an easier one and I’m looking forward to finishing this year on a high and then going again in 2021.”

Marsters is also beyond pleased to be staying at the Rabbitohs for an extended year.

“I’m over the moon to be at this Club and I’m really happy to be here for at least another 12 months,” Marsters said.

“The opportunities I’ve received this year has made me want to stay and to keep improving.

“The Members at our Club are first class and I want to go out and make the most of my opportunities to play for them.”