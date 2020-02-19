The South Sydney Rabbitohs have unveiled their Canterbury Cup squad to play in their second round of trial matches this weekend.

The squad will travel to Ringrose Park in Wentworthville for a trial match against the Parramatta Eels that will be played on Friday, February 21 at 7pm.

Several new faces will feature for the Rabbitohs in their first 13-a-side clash, including Edene Gebbie, Steven Marsters, Patrick Mago, Jacob Gagai and Hame Sele.

The full Canterbury Cup list to take on the Eels is: