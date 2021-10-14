The South Sydney Rabbitohs have snared out of favour utility Michael Chee-Kam for the 2022 season.

Chee-Kam was one of a host of players let go by the Wests Tigers at season's end following what can only be described as a dismal 2021 campaign.

The club finished in the bottom four, but Chee-Kam, a handy utility option who can play both the second-row or centres, struggled to be included in Michael Maguire's side.

That was despite a promising few years prior, with the 29-year-old playing 89 games at the Tigers between 2016 and 2021. He also played five at the Sea Eagles in 2014 and 2015, taking his career tally to 94.

The experienced option will add plenty to Jason Demetriou's side, with a likelihood that he will be used off the bench by incoming coach Jason Demetriou for his utility value.

He has also played three Tests for Samoa, while his prodigious talent as a junior saw him play for the Australian Schoolboys in 2010, and be named to the 2012 National Youth Cup team of the year at the Canberra Raiders.

Rabbitohs' head of football Mark Ellison said Chee-Kam would be a good addition to the club in 2022.

“Michael is a proven performer at the NRL level over a long period of time so we are looking forward to him joining our squad,” Mr Ellison said.

“He understands what it takes to perform at the NRL level week-in and week-out and he will be a good mentor for a lot of the young forwards we have in our squad. He also brings utility value to our team as he can play second row and centre as well as being able to do a job in a few other positions as well.

“He is very strong ball runner, can find a hole in a defensive line, and is a robust defender.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him for the upcoming season.”