South Sydney Rabbitohs icon Sam Burgess will leave the club at the end of the season after it was confirmed he was appointed as the new head coach of the Warrington Wolves.

Currently an assistant at the club under Jason Demetriou, he is also a premiership-winning player with the Rabbitohs, where he produced one of the most remarkable performances in a Grand Final, emulating John Sattler with a jaw fracture.

In his first job as a head coach, he will lead the Warrington Wolves for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025), following axed Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook turning down the offer.

Blake Solly, the Rabbitohs CEO, spoke about the enormous contribution Burgess has made as a player and as a coach as he gets set to embark on a new journey.

"Sam made his name in the Super League playing for the Bradford Bulls and first arrived on our shores to join our Club on his 21st birthday in 2009," Mr Solly said.

"Since then, he has gone on to win multiple George Piggins Medals, a Clive Churchill Medal and the Rabbitohs 21st premiership in 2014.

"Since his playing career has come to an end, he has set his sights on a coaching career which saw him coach his own side in the Orara Valley Axemen to a Grand Final last season, as well as assisting with our NRL side and our young talent over the past season with a specific focus on defence.

"Sam has been presented with an opportunity to become a Head Coach of one of the powerhouse clubs in the Super League competition and it's an opportunity he wanted to take in his coaching journey. He moves to Warrington later this year with our blessing and we know he will be doing everything he can help us win our 22nd premiership before he leaves.

"On behalf of everyone at the Rabbitohs, we wish Sam and his fiancée Lucy the very best of luck when they return to England. We hope that sometime in the not-too-distant future the Rabbitohs can take on the Wire in the World Club Challenge."