The NRL have confirmed a $15,000 fine has been proposed in a breach notice served to the South Sydney Rabbitohs after they briefly had 14 players on the field during their Round 9 clash against the Brisbane Broncos.

In making a double change during the second half, the Rabbitohs and NRL interchange official accidentally allowed Jai Arrow and Davvy Moale both onto the field at the same time as they were supposed to be replacing Thomas Burgess and Tevita Tatola.

While Tatola made it to the sideline, Burgess was seen playing the ball after a hit up with both Moale and Arrow on the field. Arrow is visibly concerned in the footage as he whips his head to watch Burgess jog off the field after the hit up right in front of him.

The NRL statement confirms that Arrow correctly handed his interchange card to the interchange official in order to replace Tatola, however, Moale incorrectly handed his card to the Rabbitohs official and entered the field of play. The NRL have alleged that South Sydney had 14 players on the field for between 15 and 20 seconds, however, the club will not see a points reduction from the ladder for the incident, with it having no bearing on the game.

"Approximately 53 minutes into the match, Rabbitohs players Jai Arrow and Davvy Moale made their way from the interchange bench towards the field of play to replace Rabbitohs players Tevita Tatola and Tom Burgess respectively," the NRL wrote in a statement.

"Player Tatola left the field of play and player Arrow correctly handed his interchange card to the Interchange Official in order to replace player Tatola on the field. At the same time, player Moale incorrectly handed his interchange card to the Rabbitohs Official and entered the field of play. Player Moale did not hand his interchange card to the Interchange Official as required by the interchange process.

"With player Arrow and player Moale entering the field at approximately the same time, there were 14 Rabbitohs Players on the field at the same time for between 15 and 20 seconds."

The NRL have also, in confirming the breach notice, found that the Rabbitohs made a late switch in their team list without permission, with Tevita Tatola originally named to start at prop, but ultimately coming off the bench with Hame Sele taking his place.

"Rabbitohs player Tevita Tatola was named as starting Prop in the final team list submitted by the club. Rabbitohs player Hame Sele was listed as an interchange player in the final team list," the statement read.

"Player Sele in fact started the match on the field in place of player Tatola."

The $15,000 fine proposed to the club covers both incidents, and the Rabbitohs will have five business days to respond.