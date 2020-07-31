NRL Rd 19 - Rabbitohs v Dragons
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Jaydn Su'a of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round 19 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium on July 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A has been charged by the match review committee following last night’s game.

He was charged him with a grade-one dangerous on Dragon Cameron McInnes in the 79th minute of the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium clash.

If he enters an early guilty plea, Su’A will miss one match, while if he contests the charge and fails, will also miss one match.

It would him out of next Friday night’s clash with the Broncos at ANZ Stadium.

The Rabbitohs is yet to make a decision on the charge.