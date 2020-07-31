Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A has been charged by the match review committee following last night’s game.

He was charged him with a grade-one dangerous on Dragon Cameron McInnes in the 79th minute of the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium clash.

If he enters an early guilty plea, Su’A will miss one match, while if he contests the charge and fails, will also miss one match.

It would him out of next Friday night’s clash with the Broncos at ANZ Stadium.

The Rabbitohs is yet to make a decision on the charge.