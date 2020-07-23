Rabbitohs forward Hame Sele has signed on with the club for another three seasons.

The new deal will tie him to Redfern until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year old was thrilled to commit his future to South Sydney.

“The guys here, the players and staff, have really welcomed me and I’m honoured to be able to call the Rabbitohs home,” Sele told the club website.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given here, going from having nothing at the end of last season to be signing on for this year and then the next three after that.

“We haven’t been able to play in front of many of the Members this year so I look forward to getting out in front of them in the years ahead.

“I’m really proud to call myself a South Sydney Rabbitohs player.”

Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison added: “Hame has been a welcome addition to our pack this year and we’re really excited about extending his contract here at Souths.

“He has consistently been one of our best performers throughout this 2020 season and his attitude around the Club along with his on-field performances have earned him this contract extension.

“We feel that he still has improvement in his game and under Wayne (Bennett) and Jason (Demetriou) we will see him realise that potential.

“This is great extension for both us and Hame and we’re all looking forward to working with him over the next three-and-a-half seasons.”

Sele has made 29 NRL appearances, including stints at the St George Illawarra Dragons and Penrith Panthers before crossing to the Rabbitohs this season.

He has played in six first-grade games in 2020.