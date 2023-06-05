Queensland and Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow will miss the next six to eight weeks following surgery today.

Arrow underwent surgery on a syndesmosis injury due to a hip drop tackle on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.

The injury occurred in the first half of the game, with Arrow later being seen on crutches and in a moon boot throughout the second half.

It is a massive loss for both Queensland and the Bunnies. Arrow has successfully turned into an impact player at the representative level coming off the interchange bench. In Game 1 last Wednesday, he made 12 runs and 17 tackles, not missing a single one.

In other news at the club, skipper Camer Murray is showing positive signs after only sustaining a low-grade growing strain.

Murray will be present at training tomorrow but will be monitored throughout the week.

The lock is set to be available for both Game 2 and 3 of Origin, but there has been no word on whether he will play this weekend against the Dragons.