Rabbitoh Tom Burgess has expressed his excitement in potentially linking up with in-demand Raiders playmaker Jack Wighton at Redfern, stating the Australian representative would be "a massive addition".

South Sydney have emerged as a keen suitor in the race for Wighton's services, with the Raiders looking to stave off interest from the Bunnies and Dolphins to retain their five-eighth.

Reports have suggested Wighton has held discussions with both South Sydney and the Dolphins in recent days, with the New South Wales utility mulling whether to trigger his player option for 2024, accept a lucrative long-term deal with the Raiders, or depart Canberra after over a decade in the nation's capital.

A move to Souths would be tempting for the 30-year-old, with close mate Latrell Mitchell sure to be a lure in Wighton's thinking.

Rabbitohs forward Burgess has stated a "family man" like Wighton would be welcomed to the club with open arms, with the Englishman having bonded with the Raiders star, as well as hearing plenty of praise for Wighton from his fellow countrymen, during the league's lockdown a few years ago.

"When we were in lockdown, we actually hung out with the Raiders boys quite a lot because we were in the same hotel. We weren't playing against them again so after the games it'd be the Raiders and Rabbitohs,” Burgess said.

"Obviously we've got that link because the boys know Jack. He's a great lad and everyone speaks highly of him. I think he's great and he'd suit our club. He's a family man and he's got a few kids.

"Quite a few English lads have played in Canberra and they all say good things about him, and it's the same for the boys here who have played with him. He'd be a massive addition to any team."

Wighton would likely shift into a centres role should pull on a cardinal and myrtle jumper, accompanying Mitchell in the back line as Cody Walker mans the No.6 jumper.

Any move away from Canberra would likely require a hefty sum however, with the Raiders reportedly tabling a $4.4 million extension to their halves star.

The Dolphins are likely to be loaded with salary space after an underwhelming signing period prior to the season, while the Rabbitohs have just seven players unsigned for next year after having Mitchell, Walker and Damien Cook all re-sign for the coming seasons.

A further 13 players currently have their contracts set to expire at the end of 2024, potentially opening up the needed cap space to secure Wighton for beyond next year.