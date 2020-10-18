Wayne Bennett confirmed last night that forward Ethan Lowe has retired due to persistent neck issues.

Lowe has not played since round 10 after aggravating a neck injury that he first suffered in 2016.

The forward made his debut for the Cowboys in 2013 and played 108 games before switching to Souths at the start of last year where he made 35 appearances.

The 29-year-old started in the second row for North Queensland in their 2015 premiership and made one appearance for Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin series.

In total Lowe played 143 games, scored 24 tries and converted 69/90 goals.