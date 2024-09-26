The South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced their return to Glen Willow Stadium in Mudgee for the annual pre-season Charity Shield match against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

This match-up has become a beloved tradition, but the Rabbitohs were unable to participate last year due to their involvement in the Las Vegas season opener.

The 2025 Charity Shield will mark the 42nd contest held in Mudgee, with South Sydney having won five of the last six matches at the newly renovated Glen Willow Stadium.

Additionally, the Rabbitohs will be heading back to Perth for a home game at Optus Stadium during the 2025 season, as part of a two-year agreement with the Western Australian Government.

This will be the Rabbitohs' 12th trip to Perth to play a home game since 2009, marking their third match at Optus Stadium.

“Here at the Rabbitohs, we're very excited to be returning to both Mudgee for the annual Charity Shield match against the Dragons over the next two seasons, and to Perth's Optus Stadium for a competition match again in 2025,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

“We weren't in a position to play in Mudgee last year due to the season opener in Las Vegas, however as soon as this became an option for us to return, alongside the Dragons with the support of Mid-Western Regional Council, we jumped at it.

Souths fans are incredibly passionate and have given the club positive feedback from their previous trips to Mudgee and Perth, which is why the Rabbitohs have decided to secure these venues for a few more years.

Solly is encouraging Souths fans to purchase 2025 membership packages, stating that it's the best way to secure prime seating at Optus Stadium.

“The best, and potentially only, way for Rabbitohs supporters to secure Charity Shield tickets or the best seats at Optus Stadium is to become a Member, so jump onto the Rabbitohs website now to renew or sign up for your 2025 Membership.”

The NRL has yet to announce the exact dates and times for the matches, but will release the full season schedule along with the pre-season match ups soon.