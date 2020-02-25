The South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons have named their teams for Saturday’s Charity Shield clash at Willow Regional Sports Stadium.
The Souths have named a full-strength line-up, featuring names like Latrell Mitchell, Dane Gagai, Adam Reynolds and Damien Cook.
The Dragons have named a strong 22-man squad themselves, with Isaac Luke and Tyrell Fuimaono to represent the Red V for the first time, and Trent Merrin making his return.
A minute’s silence will be held for former Dragon and Rabbitoh Brian James, who passed away in January in a tragic farming accident.
The Charity Shield Match will get underway at 7:00pm.
Rabbitohs line-up
|1.
|Latrell Mitchell
|2.
|Dane Gagai
|3.
|James Roberts
|4.
|Braidon Burns
|5.
|Campbell Graham
|6.
|Cody Walker
|7.
|Adam Reynolds (c)
|8.
|Junior Tatola
|9.
|Damien Cook
|10.
|Thomas Burgess
|11.
|Jaydn Su’A
|12.
|Cameron Murray
|13.
|Liam Knight
|Interchange:
|14.
|Patrick Mago
|15.
|Hame Sele
|16.
|Alex Johnston
|17.
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|18.
|Bryson Goodwin
|19.
|Corey Allan
|20.
|Bayley Sironen
|21.
|Troy Dargan
|22.
|Blake Taaffe
|23.
|Jack Johns
|24.
|Tom Amone
Dragons line-up (alphabetical)
Euan Aitken
Eddie Blacker
Billy Brittain
Adam Clune
Jackson Ford
Tyson Frizell
Tyrell Fuimaono
Jacob Host
Ben Hunt
Tim Lafai
Blake Lawrie
Zac Lomax
Issac Luke
Trent Merrin
Corey Norman
Jordan Pereira
Mikaele Ravalawa
Jason Saab
Tristan Sailor
Tariq Sims
Paul Vaughan
Brayden Wiliame