The South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons have named their teams for Saturday’s Charity Shield clash at Willow Regional Sports Stadium.

The Souths have named a full-strength line-up, featuring names like Latrell Mitchell, Dane Gagai, Adam Reynolds and Damien Cook.

The Dragons have named a strong 22-man squad themselves, with Isaac Luke and Tyrell Fuimaono to represent the Red V for the first time, and Trent Merrin making his return.

A minute’s silence will be held for former Dragon and Rabbitoh Brian James, who passed away in January in a tragic farming accident.

The Charity Shield Match will get underway at 7:00pm.

Rabbitohs line-up



1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds (c) 8. Junior Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Cameron Murray 13. Liam Knight Interchange: 14. Patrick Mago 15. Hame Sele 16. Alex Johnston 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Bryson Goodwin 19. Corey Allan 20. Bayley Sironen 21. Troy Dargan 22. Blake Taaffe 23. Jack Johns 24. Tom Amone

Dragons line-up (alphabetical)

Euan Aitken

Eddie Blacker

Billy Brittain

Adam Clune

Jackson Ford

Tyson Frizell

Tyrell Fuimaono

Jacob Host

Ben Hunt

Tim Lafai

Blake Lawrie

Zac Lomax

Issac Luke

Trent Merrin

Corey Norman

Jordan Pereira

Mikaele Ravalawa

Jason Saab

Tristan Sailor

Tariq Sims

Paul Vaughan

Brayden Wiliame