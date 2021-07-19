South Sydney star Alex Johnston will miss 2-4 weeks after suffering another hamstring issue.

Johnston was left the field after scoring on the weekend against the Bulldogs.

Rabbitohs head of high-performance Jarrod Wade said that while the injury is a blow, Johnston knows what it takes to get back to his best.

"AJ has pulled up a bit tight and sore as we expected," said Wade.

"AJ has got a history of hamstring problems stemming back from five years ago.

"Unfortunately our boys picked up a few knocks during the game last night. Hear from Head of High Performance, Jarrod Wade, who gives us an update 👉 https://t.co/RUTdOo1HGw#GoRabbitohs ❤️💚 @ElastoplastAU pic.twitter.com/UGujyS7mhM — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) July 19, 2021

"We believe it's minor but he'll be sent for scans. He knows the severity and what he's dealing with."

The Rabbitohs may be dealt further injury blow with Liam Knight, Campbell Graham and Jacob Host all picking up head knocks. They will be watched during the week before a final decision is made.

It seems unlikely though that Knight will be available with his head injury likely to see him miss at least one game. Benji Marshall (COVID protocols) and Hame Sele (calf) won't be available to play the Warriors either.