The Rabbitohs have released a statement after having secured eligibility for Jacob Gagai to participate in round one of the 2024 NRL Premiership.

The club successfully lobbied the NRL Judiciary Chairman, allowing Gagai to serve his one-match suspension during the NRL All Stars match held last night.

Gagai, who had incurred a one-match suspension from the 2023 NRL State Championship, was initially selected for the 2024 NRL All Stars match. However, he was deemed ineligible due to the standing suspension.

Rabbitohs fans will undoubtedly be excited by the U-turn on the matter, as earlier applications to include the All Stars game as part of the suspension had been unsuccessful.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly expressed appreciation for Justice Bellew's declaration and thanked Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys for their understanding and cooperation throughout the application process.

“We would like to thank Justice Bellew for his declaration here regarding Jacob's suspension and avoiding what would have been a substantial injustice," Solly said.

The NRL's decision was acknowledged for its practical approach, recognising the significance of Gagai's involvement in the cultural celebration embedded within the NRL All Stars game. His absence from the fixture was deemed as serving his one-match suspension.

With the All Stars match concluded, Jacob Gagai is set to resume his role in tonight's Charity Shield game, gearing up for his return in round one of the NRL Premiership scheduled in Las Vegas.