QUIZ: What year did they retire? Part 2

Steve Menzies
2013
2010
2011
2008

Brett Finch
2015
2012
2010
2013

Brett Kimmorley
2008
2010
2009
2006

Corey Parker
2017
2016
2015
2019

Matt King
2013
2011
2014
2010

Mark Gasnier
2011
2012
2009
2008

Brent Tate
2012
2016
2010
2014

Gorden Tallis
2006
2002
2003
2004

Justin Hodges
2017
2013
2016
2015

Manu Vatuvei
2019
2018
2016
2017

Ryan Hoffman
2018
2017
2015
2016

Greg Bird
2019
2016
2015
2017

Lote Tuqiri
2010
2013
2014
2012

Wendell Sailor
2008
2009
2010
2006

Braith Anasta
2014
2016
2013
2012