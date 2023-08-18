What nickname does Reynolds have?
How many NRL clubs has Reynolds played for?
True or false? Reynolds has started an NRL game at lock.
What year did Reynolds make his NRL debut?
How many State of Origin games has Reynolds played?
What team did Reynolds play for in the English Super League?
What year was Reynolds born?
What club did Reynolds support as a young teenager?
What is Reynolds favourite drink?
If not playing football, what did Reynolds want to be when he grew up?
How many tries to Reynolds score in his NRL career?
True or false? Reynolds would prefer to swim with a crocodile over a shark.
