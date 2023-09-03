NRL Pre-Season - Knights v Eels
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Josh Hodgson of the Eels passes during the NRL Trial Match between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels at Central Coast Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !


Ignore & see my results >>

QUIZ: The ultimate Josh Hodgson quiz I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct.
Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more!
0%