QUIZ: The ultimate Josh Hodgson quiz How well do you know one of the greatest English players to ever play in the NRL? By Scott Pryde - EDITOR | September 3, 2023 - 12:51pm

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Josh Hodgson of the Eels passes during the NRL Trial Match between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels at Central Coast Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Where was Josh Hodgson born?
London
Bradford
Manchester
Hull
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

What year was Josh Hodgson born?
1991
1990
1988
1989
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

Which club did Josh Hodgson debut for?
Bradford Bulls
Wigan Warriors
Hull F.C.
Hull KR
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

What year did Josh Hodgson play his first NRL game?
2015
2016
2014
2013
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

How many English Super League games did Josh Hodgson play?
131
136
145
133
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

How many English Super League clubs did Josh Hodgson play for prior to moving to the NRL?
4
1
2
3
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

In total, how many Tests for England and Great Britain did Josh Hodgson play?
23
25
21
15
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

How many NRL games did Josh Hodgson play?
148
145
150
153
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

How many tries did Josh Hodgson score in the NRL?
16
15
11
14
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>

In the 2019 grand final, how many tackles did Josh Hodgson make?
43
31
40
35
Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>