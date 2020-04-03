How many players have scored 3 tries in one Origin match?
Which two players hold the record for most tries in an Origin series with 5?
Who has won the most Origin Man of the Match awards?
Who has scored the most tries over their entire Origin career with 18?
Who has scored the most points in one series with 52?
Who has the most missed tackles in an Origin game with 13?
Who is the oldest player to play in an Origin match?
Who is the youngest player to play in an Origin match?
Who has played the most Origin games as captain with 30?
Queensland hold the record for most consecutive game victories
How many did they win in a row?
