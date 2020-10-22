What was the winning margin in the 2000 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
Since 1986, how many times has a player on the losing team won the Clive Churchill Medal?
Correct!
Wrong!
How many tries did Josh Addo-Carr score in the 2017 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
Who did the Sydney Rooster beat in the 2002 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
How many premierships has Wayne Bennett won as coach?
Correct!
Wrong!
What was the final score in the 2008 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
How many premierships did Johnathan Thurston win?
Correct!
Wrong!
When was the last time the Penrith Panthers won a premiership?
Correct!
Wrong!
How many goals did James Maloney kick in the 2013 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
How many premierships did Darren Lockyer win before retiring in 2011?
Correct!
Wrong!
What is the lowest Grand final scoreline since 2000?
Correct!
Wrong!
True or False: Billy Slater won the Clive Churchill Medal Twice?
Correct!
Wrong!
Who won the 2005 Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
Since 2003, How many Grand Finals has Craig Bellamy featured in?
Correct!
Wrong!
Since 2000, Which team is the only club to win back-to-back Grand Finals?
Correct!
Wrong!
QUIZ: Grand Finals of the modern era
