QUIZ: Every NRL club's all-time leading try scorer Ben Cotton EDITOR February 14, 2020 - 5:01 pm

Brisbane Michael Hancock Darren Lockyer Steve Renouf Wendell Sailor Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canberra Jason Croker Laurie Daley Jarrod Croker Brett Mullins Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canterbury-Bankstown Josh Morris Terry Lamb Hazem El Masri Chris Anderson Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Cronulla Andrew Ettinshausen Nathan Merritt David Peachey Josh Morris Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Gold Coast David Mead Anthony Don William Zillman Kevin Gordon Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Manly Steve Matai Steve Menzies Bob Fulton Brett Stewart Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Melbourne Cooper Cronk Billy Slater Will Chambers Matt Geyer Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Newcastle Timana Tahu Andrew Johns Adam MacDougall Akuila Uate Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> New Zealand Warriors Francis Meli Stacey Jones Simon Mannering Manu Vatuvei Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> North Queensland Ty Williams Ashley Graham Johnathan Thurston Matthew Bowen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Parramatta Luke Burt Semi Radradra Steve Ella Nathan Hindmarsh Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Penrith Ryan Girdler Luke Lewis Greg Alexander Rhys Wesser Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> South Sydney Nathan Merritt Ian Moir Bob McCarthy Benny Wearing Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> St. George Illawarra Brett Morris Matt Cooper Jason Nightingale Nathan Blacklock Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Sydney Anothy Minichiello Daniel Tupou Bill Mullins Shaun Kenny-Dowall Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wests Tigers Robbie Farah David Nofoaluma Chris Lawrence Benji Marshall Correct! Wrong!