Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Cameron Smith’s NRL career QUIZ: Cameron Smith’s NRL career With the NRL legend’s storied career potentially wrapping up, see how well you can recount his glory years 👇 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS December 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cameron Smith (c) of the Storm poses for a portrait with a photographer during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) What year did Cameron Smith make his NRL debut? 2000 2001 2003 2002 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> How man tries has Cameron Smith scored for the Storm? 48 47 50 49 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> In what year did Smith miss the Grand Final due to suspension? 2006 2009 2007 2008 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> In what year did Smith win his first Dally M Medal? 2017 2016 2006 2005 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What year was Smith named permanent captain of the Maroons and Kangaroos? 2011 2013 2010 2012 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> True or False... Smith has won the Golden Boot Award on two occasions. False True Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> True or False... Smith is the highest all-time points scorer in NRL history. False True Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> How many State of Origin Series has Smith won? 9 10 8 11 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> True or False... Smith captained Australia in only one of the 2013 and 2017 World Cup wins. True False Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> In what position did Smith play in his debut game? Full back Five-eighth Half-back Hooker Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Cameron Smith's NRL career I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News “I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here”: Canberra winger re-signs December 15, 2020 The player from every club that’s set to breakout in 2021 December 15, 2020 Super League snub leaves Marshall’s future up in the air December 15, 2020 Roosters trio sign contract extensions December 15, 2020 Storm eyeing Broncos young gun as Addo-Carr replacement December 15, 2020 Follow Us134,765FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow