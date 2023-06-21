Queensland Maroons' Cowboys quartet have vowed to target Blues debutant and club teammate Reece Robson on Wednesday night.

Confronting teammates Reuben Cotter, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi and Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson will have a difficult task in Game 2 as he becomes the fourth Cowboys player to wear the Blues' jersey.

Following in the footsteps of Tim Brasher (2000), Luke O'Donnell (2006) and James Tamou (2012), the hooker becomes the first NSW Cowboys debutant in 12 years.

Teammates Valentine Holmes and Reuben Cotter spoke to News Corp about their teammate, indicating no love will be lost on the field.

“He's built for this game. It's been a long time coming for Robbo,” Holmes said via News Corp.

“He's worked really hard on his craft and I'm excited to see how he goes.

“I was very happy for him to get selected, but he's on the other side. He's not my mate for that 80 minutes.

“There's four Cowboys in this team and one of him. He'll have a few of us to look out for.”

Holmes' statement was followed by Reuben Cotter, who was awarded man-of-the-match honours in Game 1.

“He's a great player, I'm excited to see how he goes,” he said.

“It's well-deserved and has been a long time coming for him. He is physical and I love that about him. I try to be as physical as I can, playing in the middle.

“He does a lot for our team defensively and works harder than anyone else.

“If he runs at me I'll be keen to get under him.”