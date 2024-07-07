The Queensland Maroons are reportedly weighing up as many as four changes for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

While coach Billy Slater has no option but to replace Xavier Coates, it's understood he is weighing up a number of other changes.

As expected, Coates, who has suffered an injury and will miss anywhere between six to eight weeks, will be replaced by Brisbane Broncos' outside back Selwyn Cobbo with News Corp reporting the Maroons' changes will be made official when the team is confirmed.

The star Bronco played off the bench for Queensland in Game 1 of this year's series, with an enormous role in the end after Reece Walsh was knocked out by a devastating high tackle from Joseph Suaalii in the opening minutes.

Cobbo's was then left out of Game 2 for the Maroons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with coach Slater suggesting both form and fitness played a role in the call for Kurt Capewell to be included on the bench just weeks after he had returned from injury for the New Zealand Warriors.

It's understood the Maroons are weighing up dropping Capewell for Game 3 however, along with Felise Kaufusi, with David Fifita and Kalyn Ponga the likely duo to come into the side.

Kaufusi came into the side for Game 2 in place of J'maine Hopgood, who missed out with a back injury, but Fifita's form for the Gold Coast Titans demands a place after he was sensationally left out of the opening two games by Slater.

Kalyn Ponga meanwhile would play a role off the bench that he has played in previous years, with the Newcastle Knights' star able to cover across the backline, but also slot in for limited minutes at lock or hooker if need be.

The other change reportedly being weighed up is the axing of Valentine Holmes, with the potential for Dane Gagai to come into the side.

Origin 3, to be played on July 17 at Suncorp Stadium, will see teams named over the next 24 hours.