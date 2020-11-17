Maroons teenager Xavier Coates has suffering to a groin injury ahead of tomorrow night’s Origin decider in Brisbane and won’t take part in the match.

Coach Wayne Bennett shared his squad news on Tuesday morning, with the Souths coach confirming that Edrick Lee will come in for Coates.

This will be Lee’s debut for the Maroons, with the 28-year-old set to start at fullback

Meanwhile, youngster Corey Allan will too feature, whilst Valentine Holmes will play on the wing.

On the Blues side of things, it was confirmed Ryan Papenhuyzen won’t be appearing at Suncorp Stadium as Brad Fittler elected not to play the Storm fullback.

Papenhuyzen was ruled out of Game I due to a calf injury sustained in the NRL Grand Final.

However, the 22-year-old said it himself during a press conference during the week that Fittler would, and should, keep the same team.

“I think (Fittler) would keep the same side – I don’t know why he wouldn’t, really. They played awesome last game and I’m just happy to be named in the squad.”