Queensland Rugby League (QRL) has confirmed its Under-19s Emerging Squad, which will take on New South Wales at Leichhardt Oval on June 20 later this year.

The 24-player squad consists of members from the BMD Premiership, Harvey Norman Under 19s and Tarsha Gale Cup competitions and will be cut down to 18 members on June 14.

Deanna Turner has been handed the coaching reigns for the second straight year after guiding them to a 20-14 victory in 2023.

QLD Under-19s Emerging Squad

Skyla Adams (Souths Logan Magpies)

Shauna Barnham (North Devils)

Mariah Brown (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Hayley Bush (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Tiresa Elika (Brisbane Tigers)

Matekino Gray (Burleigh Bears)

Imogen Hei (Burleigh Bears)

Reegan Hicks (Norths Devils / Redcliffe Dolphins)

Relna Wuruki-Hosea (Brisbane Tigers)

Montaya Hudson (North Devils)

Paityne Johns (Mackay Cutters)

Rilee Jorgensen (Burleigh Bears)

Shaylee Joseph (Brisbane Tigers)

Mersades Lawson Mackay Cutters)

Sienna Lofipo (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Lily Peacock (Mackay Cutters)

Ebony Raftstrand-Smith (Mackay Cutters)

Kiarah Siauane (Souths Logan Magpies)

Malaela Su'a (Souths Logan Magpies)

Caitlin Tanner (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Mercedez Taulelei-Siala (Tweed Seagulls)

Jaydah Tofae (Souths Logan Magpies)

Nadia Windleborn (Burleigh Bears)

McKenzie Jay Zeller (Western Clydesdales)