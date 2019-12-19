Queensland Rugby League has announced their 28-man squad for 2020, with the youngsters to be apart of their Under 20 Emerging Origin squad.
The squad will enter camp on the Sunshine Coast in late January, and will be coached by Ben Woolf.
“These camps are a key way for us to help foster team bonding where the players can create mateship which will last throughout their playing days and beyond,” QRL game development and high performance manager Joe McDermott told qrl.com.au.
“We as the QRL and all the staff involved in the camps work hard to make sure the Maroons culture is ingrained in future talent.”
Queensland Emerging Origin squad
|Daejarn Asi
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Dan Atkinson
|Melbourne Storm
|Michael Bell
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Tanah Boyd
|Gold Coast Titans
|Jack Bowyer
|Melbourne Storm
|Geordie Brand
|Sydney Roosters
|Ethan Bullemor
|Brisbane Broncos
|Xavier Coates
|Brisbane Broncos
|Juwan Compain
|Gold Coast Titans
|Ben Condon
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Tom Dearden
|Brisbane Broncos
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|Melbourne Storm
|Tom Gilbert
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Alofi Khan-Pereira
|Gold Coast Titans
|Heilum Luki
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Trent Loiero
|Melbourne Storm
|Jack Martin
|Brisbane Broncos
|Tesi Niu
|Brisbane Broncos
|Cory Paix
|Brisbane Broncos
|Tristan Powell
|Gold Coast Titans
|Riley Price
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Jake Simpkin
|Wests Tigers
|Jarrett Subloo
|Canberra Raiders
|Ioane Seiuli
|Gold Coast Titans
|Garrett Smith
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Hamiso Tabuai–Fidow
|North Queensland Cowboys
|Adrian Trevilyan
|Canberra Raiders
|Sebastian Winters-Chang
|Canterbury Bulldogs