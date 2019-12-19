Queensland Rugby League has announced their 28-man squad for 2020, with the youngsters to be apart of their Under 20 Emerging Origin squad.

The squad will enter camp on the Sunshine Coast in late January, and will be coached by Ben Woolf.

“These camps are a key way for us to help foster team bonding where the players can create mateship which will last throughout their playing days and beyond,” QRL game development and high performance manager Joe McDermott told qrl.com.au.

“We as the QRL and all the staff involved in the camps work hard to make sure the Maroons culture is ingrained in future talent.”

Queensland Emerging Origin squad