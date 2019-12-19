QLD Maroons Origin logo

Queensland Rugby League has announced their 28-man squad for 2020, with the youngsters to be apart of their Under 20 Emerging Origin squad.

The squad will enter camp on the Sunshine Coast in late January, and will be coached by Ben Woolf.

“These camps are a key way for us to help foster team bonding where the players can create mateship which will last throughout their playing days and beyond,” QRL game development and high performance manager Joe McDermott told qrl.com.au.

“We as the QRL and all the staff involved in the camps work hard to make sure the Maroons culture is ingrained in future talent.”

Queensland Emerging Origin squad

Daejarn Asi North Queensland Cowboys
Dan Atkinson Melbourne Storm
Michael Bell North Queensland Cowboys
Tanah Boyd Gold Coast Titans
Jack Bowyer Melbourne Storm
Geordie Brand Sydney Roosters
Ethan Bullemor Brisbane Broncos
Xavier Coates Brisbane Broncos
Juwan Compain Gold Coast Titans
Ben Condon North Queensland Cowboys
Tom Dearden Brisbane Broncos
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Melbourne Storm
Tom Gilbert North Queensland Cowboys
Alofi Khan-Pereira Gold Coast Titans
Heilum Luki North Queensland Cowboys
Trent Loiero Melbourne Storm
Jack Martin Brisbane Broncos
Tesi Niu Brisbane Broncos
Cory Paix Brisbane Broncos
Tristan Powell Gold Coast Titans
Riley Price North Queensland Cowboys
Jake Simpkin Wests Tigers
Jarrett Subloo Canberra Raiders
Ioane Seiuli Gold Coast Titans
Garrett Smith North Queensland Cowboys
Hamiso Tabuai–Fidow North Queensland Cowboys
Adrian Trevilyan Canberra Raiders
Sebastian Winters-Chang Canterbury Bulldogs