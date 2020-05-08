The Queensland Government has stood down three NRL players after refusing flu shots.

It is believed that the three players are Gold Coast’s Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Peats and Brian Kelly.

Queensland’s chief medical officer announced on Friday he would block three players while the ARLC reviews its anti-vaccination laws.

A total of 10 NRL players are reportedly refusing to have a flu vaccination as the league revises its waiver clause.

