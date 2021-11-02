Queensland Cup five-eighth of the year Jack Campagnolo is set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a shot at cracking the NRL.

Playing for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup this year, he guided the team to the grand final and while they fell 16-10 to the Norths Devils in the grand final, the five-eighth who can also kick goals was a standout performer.

He ran for 69 metres in the decider, while also making a line break and a line break assist in a low-scoring contest. He also kicked for 143 metres and defended solidly in the halves, playing in a team which featured Broncos' squad members Selwyn Cobbo, David Mead, Jesse Arthars, Richie Kennar and TC Robati, while former NRL players Zeb Taia and Luke Bateman were also involved for Wynnum.

The 23-year-old is yet to be given a chance in the NRL, but has made 46 Queensland Cup appearances and forced ten drop outs in 18 games in the season just gone, while also laying on ten try assists.

He has caught the eye of the Rabbitohs, who according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole will offer him a train and trial deal for the summer.

That will enable him to train with the first-grade squad before being given a chance at a contract in 2022. The biggest name on a train and trial deal this season is Ashley Taylor with the New Zealand Warriors.

Rabbitohs head of Elite Pathways and Player Development Joe O'Callaghan told Wide World of Sports that the club were hoping he would be a late bloomer to the NRL.

If that was to happen, Campagnolo certainly wouldn't be the first in recent years, with Jamal Fogarty and Cody Walker both not debuting at an early age, but still progressing as two starting halves, in Walker's case, one of the best in the competition after he led the Rabbitohs to the grand final this season and finished third in the Dally M race.