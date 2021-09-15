Queensland are said to be up against it in their pursuit of Billy Slater as head coach of the State of Origin team.

Slater has been touted as the number one option, and according to a Courier Mail report, an offer has been made to the former champion fullback.

It comes following Paul Green's decision to stand down from the role as he pursues an NRL job. It's widely acknowledged Queensland want a long-term option to come in as the coach of the side in an attempt to follow the blueprint laid down by New South Wales and Brad Fittler.

Fittler works with the NSWRL in a full-time capacity, serving as a part-time Origin coach. He is involved in pathways and development for much of the year, and the results have been obvious on-field as New South Wales broke the Queensland Origin dominance.

But reports suggest Slater has knocked back the first offer from the QRL, with chairman Bruce Hatcher telling the publication that it's on Slater to accept the position.

“The ball is in Billy’s court. He has to come back to us and accept the position,” Hatcher said.

“In Billy’s case, the QRL and his manager need to work out a deal.

“We’re looking at a three-year contract, it would be two years with a one-year option.

“Billy and his manager are the ones considering all issues, so we just have to wait.

“We are pretty definite about what we are prepared to offer, it just depends whether it’s acceptable or not and in any way, shape or form negotiable."

It's understood the QRL were hoping for an answer last week, but as yet haven't received one.

Pouring further cold water on the QRL's plans is he Australian Rugby League commission's blunt refusal to allow Mal Meninga to be involved in camp.

The Kangaroos' coach who served as a former Maroons mentor during the state's most successful period as being lined up by the Maroons to serve as a mentor for Slater, who has no coaching experience.

But according to the report, that won't be happening, with the QRL now considering a lesser role to have Meninga involved in some regard during the camp.

“I am disappointed,” Hatcher said.

“This one is one where Mal deserves to take the Kangaroos to England (for the World Cup next year). He can’t jeopardise his position.

“We will work something out where he can have a less formal role. Our whole notion was for him to go into camp and spend the whole time in camp.

The Maroons are desperate to turn around a series thumping from last year, their worst in history. They saved face by winning Game 3, however, the first two games were lost by a record scoreline.

Slater is seen as the man to lead the charge, with the QRL looking to bring in a former champion out of their era of dominance. It's understood Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk were also being considered as options, while Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga were the other two coaches said to be on a shortlist.