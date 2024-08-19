One more NRL club has reportedly entered the race for the services of disgruntled Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh.

A QLD Maroons representative last year, Horsburgh made headlines over the past few weeks with reports emerging that the forward has decided to request a contract release from the Raiders despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Only being able to register two NRL matches this season - Rounds 4 and 5 - the forward has had a turbulent 2024 season.

This has seen him fail to cement his spot in the first-grade side, plagued by injury, and handed a lengthy suspension after throwing punches in a NSW Cup match.

Previously linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, another club is showing an interest in Horsburgh's services.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's journalist Adrian Proszenko on SEN Radio, the Brisbane Broncos have become the latest club to enter the race for his signature.

After making the 2023 Grand Final, the Broncos seem likely to miss out on this year's final series and have lost several quality forwards over the past few seasons.

In particular, Thomas Flegler and Keenan Palasia have departed Red Hill and ended up at rival teams in Queensland - The Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans.

They also let go of Kurt Capewell at the beginning of the season so he could join the New Zealand Warriors.

While all three teams have been linked with a move for Horsburgh, the forward has also reportedly met with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, a move to Belmore is unlikely to eventuate shifting their focus to other targets, as the Bulldogs have already recruited forwards Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) and Sitil Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters) for next season.