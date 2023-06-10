SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 25: Hannah Southwell of New South Wales takes on the defence during the Women's Rugby League State of Origin match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on June 25, 2021 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Queensland Maroons has named their team for Game 2 of the Women's State of Origin, making one chance as they look to defeat New South Wales.

Making her Origin debut, powerhouse winger China Polata will enter the team for the suspended Julia Robinson in the only change for Queensland for Game 2.

Robinson was ruled out of Game 2 after she was charged for an incident involving Isabelle Kelly. Unfortunately, she accidentally caught Kelly in the throat through dangerous contact.

One of the star players of the previous Origin game, in which she scored two tries, it will be a huge loss for the Maroons. However, Polata has been in fine form in the lead-up to the game.

Polata was named the 18th man for Game 1, scored four tries, and had seven line breaks throughout the BMD Premiership this season.

"I am really excited for China and what she can bring to the team," coach Tahnee Norris said via AAP.

"She is a powerful player and played the majority of her BMD competition at wing or fullback.

"She knows exactly what she needs to do and is a similar type of build to Julia Robinson."

The Maroons can still lose Game 2 but can't lose by more than eight points. If they do, New South Wales will be award the 2023 Origin title.

Queensland Women's State of Origin Team:

Tamika Upton, China Polata, Shenae Ciesiolka, Evania Pelite, Emily Bass, Tarryn Aiken, Zahara Temara, Shannon Mato, Destiny Brill, Keilee Joseph, Tazmin Gray, Romy Teitzel, Ali Brigginshaw (c), Emma Manzelmann, Jessika Elliston, Sophie Holyman, Shaniah Power, Tallisha Harden, Sienna Lofipo.