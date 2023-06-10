Queensland Maroons has named their team for Game 2 of the Women's State of Origin, making one chance as they look to defeat New South Wales.

Making her Origin debut, powerhouse winger China Polata will enter the team for the suspended Julia Robinson in the only change for Queensland for Game 2.

Robinson was ruled out of Game 2 after she was charged for an incident involving Isabelle Kelly. Unfortunately, she accidentally caught Kelly in the throat through dangerous contact.

One of the star players of the previous Origin game, in which she scored two tries, it will be a huge loss for the Maroons. However, Polata has been in fine form in the lead-up to the game.

Polata was named the 18th man for Game 1, scored four tries, and had seven line breaks throughout the BMD Premiership this season.

"I am really excited for China and what she can bring to the team," coach Tahnee Norris said via AAP.

"She is a powerful player and played the majority of her BMD competition at wing or fullback.

"She knows exactly what she needs to do and is a similar type of build to Julia Robinson."

The Maroons can still lose Game 2 but can't lose by more than eight points. If they do, New South Wales will be award the 2023 Origin title.

Queensland Women's State of Origin Team: