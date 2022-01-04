Four Brisbane Broncos players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The club confirmed on Tuesday night that a quartet of names are set to miss the beginning of Brisbane's return to pre-season training this week as they are set to follow the state's isolation directions.

All players have been noted as asymptomatic, with timelines on their returns currently unknown.

"The Brisbane Broncos have had four players test positive for COVID, with all being asymptomatic," a Broncos statement reads.

"They are all presently obeying Queensland Government protocols and will be absent from training when we return on Thursday.

"Once cleared they will return to the club under the NRL's Graduated Return to Play guidelines."

The news comes amid record spikes in COVID-19 cases across the nation, with Queensland recording 5,699 new cases on Tuesday.

The virus has continued to heavily impact the NRL across the course of the off-season, with the Knights among clubs that have also seen their 2022 plans derailed.

Newcastle are understood to have been forced to cancel their pre-season training camp in Tamworth after a number of players tested positive for the virus.

The NRL is looking to implement strict conditions on the entire league's playing cohort, with restrictions to be placed on players attending indoor venues.