The Queensland Rugby League have confirmed that they will await the confirmation of release of Israel Folau from Catalans Dragons.

Folau is currently contracted to the French Super League club until for the next season and the club have recently considered legal action against the former Wallabies star’s move to QRL side Southport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the QRL revealed they are considering Folau’s and the Southport Tigers’ request for the 31-year-old to play in the competition.

As a not-for-profit organisation, the QRL’s objectives are to foster and develop the game in Queensland, and to generally take action that is considered to be in the best interests of rugby league in Queensland, the statement reads.

With this in mind, the QRL Board has carefully considered all aspects of the registration request, in line with its current rules and processes.

In doing so, the QRL can today share the following:

The QRL have not received confirmation that Folau is released from his existing playing contract, nor has he received a clearance from his last known registered overseas club

The QRL cannot proceed with any registration approval until such time as the clearance is received – this is in accordance with current national policy regarding international clearances playing at any level of the game

On receipt of international clearance, Folau will be granted permission to register for the Southport Tigers at a community rugby league level and no higher, as per the registration request that has been made

Any registration is subject to Folau confirming he has read and understood his obligations as a player under the QRL Rules, the QRL Code of Conduct and the Community Rugby League Terms and Conditions NRL Registration.

Should the registration proceed in compliance with these conditions, any breach of the code of conduct could lead to suspension, or the cancellation of the player’s registration, as it would for any other player.