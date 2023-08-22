Queensland Rugby League have confirmed the dates and venues for the opening week of their finals series in the QLD Cup and Hastings Deering Colts competition.

The QRL will play their finals one week ahead of their NSWRL counterparts, and two weeks ahead of the NRL, which has thrown doubt over the yet to be confirmed State Challenge - between the NSW Cup and QLD Cup champions - will be played or not this year.

The QLD Cup however will have a new premier, with the Norths Devils - who change affiliate club next season - failing to make the finals the year after they won their competition.

Last year's grand final opposition the Redcliffe Dolphins have finished fifth and host the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Sunday afternoon's first knockout final.

The Falcons have been boosted in recent times by the addition of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Justin Olam.

The other elimination final will see the sixth-placed Wynnum Manly Seagulls take on the Northern Pride.

In the qualifying finals, which will both be played on Saturday afternoon, the Souths Logan Magpies take on the Brisbane Tigers, and minor premiers the Burleigh Bears host the Central Queensland Capras.

In the Colts competition, three games will be played on Saturday and one on Sunday, with the Tweed Heads Seagulls having taken out the minor premiership to set up a Gold Coast tustle with Burleigh.

The other qualifying final sees the Townsville Blackhawks travel to play the Brisbane Tigers, while the elimination finals pit the Redcliffe Dolphins against the Souths Logan Magpies, and the Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

QLD Cup finals Week 1 fixtures

Qualifying final 2: Souths Logan Magpies (2) vs Brisbane Tigers (3) at Logan Metro Sports Complex, 2:10pm, Saturday August 26 (Kayo Sports and QPlus.tv)

Qualifying final 1: Burleigh Bears (1) vs Central Queensland Capras (4) at UAA Park, 4pm, Saturday, August 26 (QPlus.tv)

Elimination final 1: Redcliffe Dolphins (5) vs Sunshine Coast Falcons (8) at Kayo Stadium, 2pm, Sunday, August 27 (QPlus.tv)

Elimination final 2: Wynnum Manly Seagulls (6) vs Northern Pride (7) at BMD Kougari Oval, 4pm, Sunday, August 27 (QPlus.tv)

Hastings Deering Colts finals Week 1 fixtures

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Tigers (2) vs Townsville Blackhawks (3) at Logan Metro Sports Complex, 10am, Saturday, August 26

Elimination final 1: Redcliffe Dolphins (5) vs Souths Logan Magpies (8) at Logan Metro Sports Complex, 12pm, Saturday, August 26

Qualifying final 1: Tweed Heads Seagulls (1) vs Burleigh Bears (4) at UAA Park, 6pm, Saturday, August 26

Elimination final 2: Sunshine Coast Falcons (6) vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls (7) at Kayo Stadium, 12pm, Sunday, August 27