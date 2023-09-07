Queensland Rugby League has announced the squads that will compete in the Boys U17s City versus Country match on September 23.

In the annual representative match, all players selected into the two squads have been identified by QRL throughout the season via their competition clubs.

Both squads will enter a camp on the Gold Coast on September 18 to prepare for the match, which will take place at 11:30am at Logan Metro Sports Complex five days later on September 23.

The City team will be coached by former NRL player Jordan Rankin. Taking over from David Stagg, Rankin recently announced his retirement as a player, last appearing for the Parramatta Eels NSW Cup side.

Antonio Kaufusi will coach the Country team. Kaufusi is another former NRL star and will re-join as head coach after guiding them to success against City last year in a 38-20 victory, winning by 18 points.

Queensland Under 17 City

Javon Andrews - Souths Logan Magpies

Cooper Bai - Burleigh Bears

Coby Black - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Jett Bryce - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Lachlan Buchbach - Souths Logan Magpies

Phillip Coates - Souths Logan Magpies

Jac Finigan - Burleigh Bears

Harrison Hill - Norths Devils

Sam Hyne - Norths Devils

Saxon Innes - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Sunny Kama - Burleigh Bears

Prestyn Laine-Sietu - Redcliffe Dolphins

David Leota - Ipswich Jets

Mark Nosa - Brisbane Tigers

Cory Pearse - Souths Logan Magpies

Raymond Puru - Burleigh Bears

Dirhys Sefo - Souths Logan Magpies

Sam Stephenson - Burleigh Bears

Queensland Under 17 Country

Bailey Anderson - Mackay Cutters

Jai Bowden - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Seth Carpenter - Central Queensland Capras

Preston Cassidy - Townsville Blackhawks

Jett Day - Western Clydesdales

Carter Ford - Central Queensland Capras

Zac Garton - Redcliffe Dolphins

Zac Herdegan - Norths Devils

Clancy Hohn - Central Queensland Capras

Beau Lucien - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Braelan Marsh - Central Queensland Capras

Tom Morcom - Wide Bay Bulls

Tavita Penaia-Te'o - Townsville Blackhawks

Bodhi Sharpley - Western Clydesdales

Kayne Smith - Mackay Cutters

Elijah-Shane Tapau-Taylor - Townsville Blackhawks

Rydell Tyrrell - Central Queensland Capras

Banjo Walker - Central Queensland Capras