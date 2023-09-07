Queensland Rugby League has announced the squads that will compete in the Boys U17s City versus Country match on September 23.
In the annual representative match, all players selected into the two squads have been identified by QRL throughout the season via their competition clubs.
Both squads will enter a camp on the Gold Coast on September 18 to prepare for the match, which will take place at 11:30am at Logan Metro Sports Complex five days later on September 23.
The City team will be coached by former NRL player Jordan Rankin. Taking over from David Stagg, Rankin recently announced his retirement as a player, last appearing for the Parramatta Eels NSW Cup side.
Antonio Kaufusi will coach the Country team. Kaufusi is another former NRL star and will re-join as head coach after guiding them to success against City last year in a 38-20 victory, winning by 18 points.
Queensland Under 17 City
Javon Andrews - Souths Logan Magpies
Cooper Bai - Burleigh Bears
Coby Black - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Jett Bryce - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Lachlan Buchbach - Souths Logan Magpies
Phillip Coates - Souths Logan Magpies
Jac Finigan - Burleigh Bears
Harrison Hill - Norths Devils
Sam Hyne - Norths Devils
Saxon Innes - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Sunny Kama - Burleigh Bears
Prestyn Laine-Sietu - Redcliffe Dolphins
David Leota - Ipswich Jets
Mark Nosa - Brisbane Tigers
Cory Pearse - Souths Logan Magpies
Raymond Puru - Burleigh Bears
Dirhys Sefo - Souths Logan Magpies
Sam Stephenson - Burleigh Bears
Queensland Under 17 Country
Bailey Anderson - Mackay Cutters
Jai Bowden - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Seth Carpenter - Central Queensland Capras
Preston Cassidy - Townsville Blackhawks
Jett Day - Western Clydesdales
Carter Ford - Central Queensland Capras
Zac Garton - Redcliffe Dolphins
Zac Herdegan - Norths Devils
Clancy Hohn - Central Queensland Capras
Beau Lucien - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Braelan Marsh - Central Queensland Capras
Tom Morcom - Wide Bay Bulls
Tavita Penaia-Te'o - Townsville Blackhawks
Bodhi Sharpley - Western Clydesdales
Kayne Smith - Mackay Cutters
Elijah-Shane Tapau-Taylor - Townsville Blackhawks
Rydell Tyrrell - Central Queensland Capras
Banjo Walker - Central Queensland Capras