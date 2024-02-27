Ex-Cronulla Sharks hooker Kyle Paterson has decided to return to the game of rugby league, signing with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup.

Last playing with the Cronulla Sharks and their NSW Cup feeder side Newtown Jets in 2021, it is understood that Paterson also spent time with the Redcliffe Dolphins the following year but would only be named along the reserves.

The hooker spent two years with the Sharks moving from a development contract in 2020 to a Top 30 spot the following year before leaving at the end of the season alongside Josh Dugan, Aaron Woods and Will Chambers.

Despite never playing for the Sharks, he provided depth in the dummy-half spot and played several games for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup at either the starting hooker position or off the interchange bench.

His career also includes spending time with the North Queensland Cowboys, Townsville Blackhawks, and Mount Pritchard Mounties whilst earning U18s Queensland honours in 2017.