The QLD Cup grand final will be played a week earlier in 2023, with the game brought forward to September 17.

The QRL confirmed this week that the reserve grade grand final, as well as the Hastings Deerings Colts competition, would be played on September 17 at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe.

The Colts game will kick-off at 3:15pm, with the QLD Cup grand final to get underway at 5:30pm.

What it does mean however is that the QLD Cup grand final will now be played two weeks prior to NRL grand final day, which is traditionally when the State Championship, between the winners of the NSW and QLD Cup, face off.

The NSWRL are yet to announce dates for their own finals series, however, the final round is set for the weekend of August 26, meaning with a four-week finals series that the decider of that competition can not possibly be played anymore than a week prior to the NRL grand final.

It means that, if the State Championship does proceed (it has not yet been confirmed to do so by the NRL) then the Queensland champions will come into the game off a two-week break.

The shuffling forward of the QLD Cup grand final has had a secondary impact too, with Channel Nine unable to broadcast the game due to a clash with NRLW fixtures.

The QRL's statement advising dates of the grand final suggested broadcasting of the match was to be confirmed, however, News Corp are reporting that the game will be shown on the screens of Fox Sports from 5:30pm.

NRLW fixtures that Saturday are scheduled for 1:05pm and 3:15pm, with the Roosters to play the Cowboys and Dragons to take on the Broncos respectively.

It essentially means that Channel Nine couldn't show the QLD Cup grand final in the afternoon, and wouldn't show it over the top of their news coverage in between the NRLW and NRL semi-final, which would be expected to kick-off at approximately 7:45pm (AEST) later that evening.

Fox Sports, however, would much prefer another game to fill the void and complete a four-game slate of rugby league on the day of an NRL semi-final, and so have reportedly picked up the game.

Confirmation is yet to be made by the QRL.