The Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans have declared their willingness to relocate to New South Wales to restart the competition.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has refused to soften her border policy for rugby league, meaning Brisbane, North Queensland and the Titans would be subject to 14-days’ quarantine every time they return to the state.

The relocation of the league to an isolated hub has been an idea floated to counter the current restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic and get the league back up and running.

And Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said the club were willing to do what it takes given the circumstances.

“We’re yet to have those discussions but I’d certainly be open to it,” Seibold told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“If there’s an opportunity for us to play and train and we have to relocate, that’s what we’ll do.

“Who knows how the players would handle it, and sometimes you can have blissful ignorance. We’ll deal with it … as long as it’s communicated and well planned and thought out.

“The Warriors having to relocate here to Australia has been discussed and they’ve been stoic with what they’ve already done and had to endure so far. There’s been no mention of other teams having to do it, but depending on what our government’s directive is, that might now be a possibility.

“It’s certainly a unique situation at the moment. It’s like we have a puzzle on the table that nobody has put together before. But we’re all working hard to do our best with the situation that has presented itself.”

Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell said on ABC Radio on Monday that the Titans would have to “make sacrifices” for the good of the league.

“We want to get the competition, for the greater good for the code, up and going again, not at the detriment of health and their community’s greater general wellbeing, that’s first and fundamentally paramount,” he said.

“But we have to make sacrifices in order to get the competition going. If that means we need to go through some adversity and some different obstacles that we need to work through so be it.”