St George Illawarra board members are said to be pushing for chairman Craig Young to stand down from his post at Kogarah in the wake of his support for disgraced ex-NRL player Brett Finch through a letter attached with the club's branding.

The letter, which surfaced on social media earlier this month, has added to a frustrating off-season for the Dragons that includes an ugly awards night turnout and multiple departing players hitting out at senior coach Anthony Griffin.

Young has admitted to making a fault in submitting the letter under the club's letter head, which he submitted as a character reference for Finch, who has pled guilty to sharing child abuse material.

“Your Honour," the letter begins.

"I've known Brett Finch for the majority of his life… The Finch family are very decent and honest people and take great pride in their standing within the community and the examples they set."

Now, according to News Corp, an emergency board meeting is set to be held where Young is expected to depart his role as chairman, a move favoured by board members at St George Illawarra.

A decision could be made in the coming days, with further board changes imminent.

It is understood that WIN chief executive Andrew Lancaster will replace Young as chairman, while former Dragons captain Ben Creagh is also expected to join the board.